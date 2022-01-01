Englewood American restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
The Feedery
900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood
|Mac + Cheese
|$7.00
Topped with panko bread crumbs + choice of local bacon crumbles VG
|BLT
|$14.00
Four slices of bacon, green goddess aioli, tomato, house-grown greens, grilled sourdough. GFO
|Falafel Gyro
|$15.00
Chickpea falafel, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pita bread, mint. VG, VO, GFO.
Chop Shop
3150 South Broadway, Englewood
|Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken
|$16.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$13.50
Fried Egg, Edamame, Zucchini, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallion, Sesame, Teriyaki
Gluten Free
|Grilled Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$16.00
House Ground Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Whipped Potatoes, Mango BBQ, Beer Battered Onion Rings
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
ViewHouse Centennial
7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial
|BBQ Bacon Queso Burger
|$15.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
|VH Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
|$17.00
alaskan cod hand-battered in vh beer red ale batter, coleslaw, lemon, fries, house-made malt tartar sauce
|Ballpark Burger
|$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun