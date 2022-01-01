Go
Refuge

Refuge Houston

1424 Westheimer Rd,Ste A

Popular Items

DOUGHNUTS$7.00
FRIED CHICKEN w/ Mashed Potatoes (3 Pieces of Dark Meat)$12.00
Side of Charred Broccoli (V, GF)$7.00
with vinaigrette
FULL KALE SALAD w/ Almond Dressing & Cucumbers$12.00
FRENCH CHEESEBURGER$14.00
MAC N CHEEZ$7.00
VEGETABLE BOLOGNESE$15.00
CHICKEN FRIED PORK SANDWITH w/ FRIES$12.00
HALF KALE SALAD w/ Almond Dressing & Cucumbers$6.00
SICILIAN STREET-STYLE PIZZA w/ Spicy Salami$9.00

1424 Westheimer Rd,Ste A

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
