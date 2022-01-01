Go
Republic Texas Tavern

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

12300 Inwood Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)

Popular Items

Ribeye Chicken Fried Steak$24.00
Green Beans, Yukon Gold Mashed, Jalapeno Bacon Gravy
Arugula & Goat Cheese$12.00
Citrrus vinaigrette, spicy candy pecans, texas goat chesse. and fresh citrus.
Pan Seared Chicken Breast$19.00
Green Beans, Yukon Gold Mashed, Garlic Chicken Jus
Republic Candied Bacon & Egg$2.50
Deviled Eggs with Molases Glazed Bacon, Crispy Garlic & House Pickled Serrano Pepper
Bread Pudding$10.00
Vanilla Bourbon Caramel & Henry's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Texas Baked Chicken Florentine$21.00
Bacon Wrapped, Spinach, Jalapeno & Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast with Crispy Spinach and Lemon Butter Sauce
Pasta Bolognese$18.00
Wedge$11.00
Baby Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Crispy Garlic
Steak Frites$26.00
8 Oz Flat Iron, House French Fries, Caramelized Onion, House Steak Sauce
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$19.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Potato, Bourbon Tomato Glaze & Crispy Onions
Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

12300 Inwood Road

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
