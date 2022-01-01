Revival Hall Taproom
Revival Hall Taproom is a community gathering space. We have live music on weekends, lots of games, and beer and wine on tap. The space is made for local community to enjoy good drink and great conversation with family and friends. We hope that you'll make yourself at home and stay awhile.
16 S Public Sq
Popular Items
Location
16 S Public Sq
Jefferson GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Tree Frog Tavern and Grille
From scratch American pub cuisine that will make any heart happy. Take a break and let us cook your next lunch or dinner!
Flourish Taproom - REBUILDING
Our best life is often found inside of a growing community. We're here to provide a space to help our community flourish.
Moonshiners Bar and Grill - Braselton
Come in and enjoy!