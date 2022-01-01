Go
Toast

Revival Hall Taproom

Revival Hall Taproom is a community gathering space. We have live music on weekends, lots of games, and beer and wine on tap. The space is made for local community to enjoy good drink and great conversation with family and friends. We hope that you'll make yourself at home and stay awhile.

16 S Public Sq

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Croakies and Boat Shoes Lager$50.00
Slow Pour Brewing Company | 4%ABV | Easy drinking American light lager. Crisp finish.
Non-Alcoholic Root Beer
Red Hare Brewing Company | 0%ABV | Root beer craft soda makes an amazing float, mixer, or refreshing drink in it’s own right.
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. | 8.19%ABV | Unique sipping beer with the distinctive nose of well-crafted bourbon.
Citrus Shandy$20.00
Revival Hall Taproom | 4.2%ABV | Classic City Lager with orange, lime, and lemon juices. Sweetened with agave! Garnish with citrus and enjoy!
Strawberry Mango White Sangria$8.50
Revival Hall Taproom | 12%ABV | Strawberry Mango White Sangria combines so many summer favorites in one delicious drink!  Perfect for Quarantine Parties 6 ft apart, Zoom meetings, or a bubble bath!
Just Peachy Sangria$8.50
Revival Hall Taproom | 12%ABV | Rose' wine with peach, pear and white grape juices. Pour over ice and garnish with fruit!
Flannel Mouth Cider
Blake's Hard Cider Co. | 6.5%ABV | This combination gives it a sweet flavor than finishes incredibly smoothly. Made 100% with Michigan-grown apples.
Classic City Lager$20.00
Creature Comforts | 4.2%ABV | Good Cold Beer
4 Pack Atlanta Hard Cider$16.00
Atlanta Hard Cider Co. | 6.9%ABV | A tropical blend that captures the essence of summer through a perfectly refreshing trifecta flavors. This hard cider combines pineapple and mango juices with freshly pressed apple juice
Perry Craft Cider Ace
Ace Cider (The California Cider Company) | 5%ABV | Fresh Pear juice and Madagascar Vanilla (for mouth-feel and smoothness) are added to apple cider post fermentation.
See full menu

Location

16 S Public Sq

Jefferson GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Tree Frog Tavern and Grille

No reviews yet

From scratch American pub cuisine that will make any heart happy. Take a break and let us cook your next lunch or dinner!

Flourish Taproom - REBUILDING

No reviews yet

Our best life is often found inside of a growing community. We're here to provide a space to help our community flourish.

Moonshiners Bar and Grill - Braselton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston