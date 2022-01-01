Go
Rib Line by the Beach

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

359 W Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4 (134 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Caesar Salad$9.00
5 Braised Tri-Tip Taco Special$12.00
Braised Tri-Tip Ribline Meal$24.95
Includes starter salad, beans, baked potato, cornbread and choice of dessert.
Beef Rib Ribline Meal$26.95
Includes starter salad, beans, baked potato, cornbread and choice of dessert.
3 Meats + 2 Sides$34.95
Mac 'N' Cheese Cup$5.00
Sliced Tri-Tip Ribline Meal$24.95
Includes starter salad, beans, baked potato, cornbread
and choice of dessert.
Chicken Ribline Meal$24.95
Includes starter salad, beans, baked potato, cornbread and choice of dessert.
2 Meats + 2 Sides$27.95
1 Meat + 2 Sides$19.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

359 W Grand Ave

Grover Beach CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

