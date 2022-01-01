Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
974 W Sunset Blvd St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
974 W Sunset Blvd St
St. George UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill
Welcome to Guru's Sports Bar & Grill website!
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2
Come in and enjoy!
La Cocina Mexican Street Food
Come in and enjoy!