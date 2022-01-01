Go
Rivalry Alehouse

945 Main St.

Popular Items

Trinity Sliders$9.99
3 Corned Beef sliders topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing served on mini brioche buns.
Uber Pretzel$10.99
Soft baked jumbo pretzel baked golden brown and topped with sea salt. Served with beer cheddar cheese sauce and maple Dijon mayo.
Banana Bread$7.99
House made banana bread sliced and topped with caramelized butter and sugar and a run caramel sauce.
The Irishman$14.99
Sliced corned beef on dark rye and topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing.
Grilled Cheese Curds$9.99
Rivalry House Salad$10.99
Chopped romaine and iceberg mix, served with ditalini pasta, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion and crispy chopped bacon. Tossed in our house dressing.
Cowboy Salad$11.99
Chopped romaine and Iceberg mix, served with cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, black beans, and tossed in our house made BBQ ranch dressing, topped with fried tortillas and chopped cilantro.
Ditalini Mac & Cheese$13.99
Ditalini pasta tossed in a cheddar cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs.
The Rivalry$13.99
Corned beef and schnitzel on dark rye topped with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and Dijon mustard.
Spaetzle Beef Marsala$16.99
Location

945 Main St.

Antioch IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
