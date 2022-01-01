Rivalry Alehouse

Fire Pitt Restaurant

No reviews yet

We take pride in the rich, honored tradition of a true Wisconsin Fish Boil. The Fire Pitt is a family owned restaurant and it shows – our outstanding customer service is our top priority. Known for our fun atmosphere, world-class food and drinks, we’re carving out our niche as the best food service on the WI-IL border. Stop in with the whole family and experience something unique this week… and remember to tell your friends!

