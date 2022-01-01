Go
  • Rock N' Dough Pizza + Brewery Cordova

Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!

1769 North Germantown Parkway

Popular Items

Side Greek Salad$4.00
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Kids Chicken Dinner$6.00
Fried chicken + side
Kids White Pasta$7.00
House alfredo sauce, Cavatappi pasta + side
Firebird$12.75
Chipotle chicken, pepper jack, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha mayo served on fresh baked bread with yourchoice of house fries or a side salad.
Big Bad Wolf$12.75
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mozzarella, garlic-basil mayo served on fresh baked bread with your choice of house fries or a side salad.
BTL Michelob Ultra$4.50
Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
Kids Pizza Bread$6.00
Frech bread pizza + side
Italian$12.00
Deli pepperoni, salami, ham, pepper jack, banana peppers, red onion, house vinaigrette, slow roasted tomato aioli served on fresh baked bread with your choice of house fries or a side salad.
So Cal Wrap$13.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, goat cheese, garlic-basil mayo served in a spinach tortilla with your choice of house fries or a side salad.
Location

Memphis TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Cockeyed Rooster

Chuckles Comedy House

Soul Fish Cafe

Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.

Brewskis Sports Bar and Grill

