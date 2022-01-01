Go
Toast

Rocket City Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2100 Rideout Road SW • $$

Avg 4.2 (661 reviews)

Popular Items

Tavern Special Cheeseburger$11.50
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos$8.95
Mixed Berry add Chicken$13.25
Rocket Fresh Cut Fries$3.95
Crispy Fried Chicken Salad$11.95
Ale Battered Fish$14.95
Tavern Club Sandwich$10.95
Blackened Salmon Caesar$14.95
NON-ALCOHOL$2.25
Chinois Chicken Salad$10.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2100 Rideout Road SW

Huntsville AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pieology 8049

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Cookhouse

No reviews yet

Whether you are a loyal customer, local farmer, landlord, or want to know more about career and investment opportunities, we truly appreciate your interest and support for our growing brand. At UC the commitment to “Buy Local, Eat Urban” extends beyond the quality ingredients we cook with every day. We are unwavering in our commitment to creating local value in every community through the way we serve our guests, the quality of life for our employees, and the manner in which we do business with suppliers and partners, big or small. Again, from our family to yours, thank you for making Urban Cookhouse the special company it is today. We look forward to serving you soon!
-Will Gillespie, President

I Love Korea

No reviews yet

Korean Cuisine

Tamarind Island Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston