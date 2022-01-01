Go
With over 3 million customers served, the Rockridge Cafe is a neighborhood joint serving breakfast and lunch to Oakland and the greater Bay Area since 1973.

HAMBURGERS

5492 College Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach, Bacon and Goat Cheese Omelette$17.95
Served with home fries and toast.
Classic Breakfast Burrito$14.95
Bacon or pork links together with eggs, cheddar cheese, and sales fresca all wrapped together in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
Avocado Breakfast Burrito$13.95
A filling of egg scrambled together with pepperjack, avocado and Salsa Fresca in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
Side of Eggs$3.15
Ricotta Special$14.50
Two ricotta cakes, one egg, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork links. Served with real maple syrup.
Ricotta Cakes
Three fluffy, sweet and homemade pancakes that's like biting into a cloud.
Meats$6.50
Choice of bacon, ham, pork links, chorizo sausage or chicken-apple sausage
Rockridge Breakfast$15.50
Home fries, two eggs, cheese, green & red peppers, and onion scrambled together w/ choice of toast.
Buttermilk Cakes
Three homemade buttermilk pancakes that tastes a little sweet and savory
The College Avenue$14.95
Two challah french toast, one egg, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork links. Served with real maple syrup.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5492 College Avenue

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
