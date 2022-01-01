Breakfast & Brunch
American
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We’ve been honored to serve our community since a month after the Big Earthquake. Our customers are like family to us. We’ve had the pleasure of seeing babies that came in with parents, now coming in with their own families. Join us and be a part of the Rick & Ann’s family.
Location
2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
