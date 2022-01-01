Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Rick & Ann’s Restaurant

2922 Domingo Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94705

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
We’ve been honored to serve our community since a month after the Big Earthquake. Our customers are like family to us. We’ve had the pleasure of seeing babies that came in with parents, now coming in with their own families. Join us and be a part of the Rick & Ann’s family.

2922 Domingo Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705

