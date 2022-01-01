Go
Rollin Stone Wood Fired Pizza

Come in and enjoy, our delicious wood fired pizza, fresh cut salads & hand scooped ice cream. Our family is here to serve your family.

9406 Village Pl Blvd

10" CLASSIC PEPPERONI$10.00
10" CHEESE PIZZA$9.00
14" CLASSIC PEPPERONI$17.00
CRAFT YOUR OWN 10$12.00
14" MARGHERITA$17.00
14" CHEESE BREAD$11.00
CRAFT YOUR OWN 14$20.00
14" PILE-UP$18.00
10" MARGHERITA$10.00
10" CHEESE BREAD$8.00
9406 Village Pl Blvd

Brighton MI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
