ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

11422 NE 124th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (2012 reviews)

Popular Items

ROMiOS Famous Chopped Salad$14.30
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, salami, chicken, mozzarella, scallions, basil with Creamy Italian
Garlic Parm Knots$8.50
Fresh Dough, Grated Parmesan, Basil, Marinara
Spaghetti Marinara$12.45
Traditional spaghetti pasta in Romio’s special marinara sauce, finished with parsley and parmesan
12" Cheese Pizza (Create Your Own)$16.95
Whole Milk Mozzarella cheese on pizza sauce base
15" Pepperoni Pizza$25.20
Whole milk mozzarella cheese over a blanked of pepperoni
Build Your Own Calzone
Side Ranch$0.70
Caesar Salad$10.30
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
Wings (10)$15.00
Your choice of buffalo, honey BBQ or Breaded Italian
Cheese Bread
Essential Bakery Organic French bread seasoned with garlic butter, topped with whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese and served with homemade marinara sauce.
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

11422 NE 124th St

Kirkland WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
