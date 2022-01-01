Go
Roots 89 Grill

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

76 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

89 Burger$9.59
Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Rings, Roots sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle,
Malibu$6.75
Brioche Bun, Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Bird Sauce
Small French Fries$2.50
Large French Fries$3.75
Onion Rings$4.00
Single Cheese Burger$7.59
Single Bacon Cheese$8.59
32oz Soda$2.00
Sweet Potato Bites$4.00
Garlic Cheese Curds$6.00
Takeout

Location

76 S Main St

Spring City UT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
