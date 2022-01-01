Go
Toast

Rosebud Deerfield

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

560 Waukegan Rd • $$

Avg 3.6 (625 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

560 Waukegan Rd

Deerfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carson's Ribs of

No reviews yet

Carson’s Prime Steaks & America’s #1 Barbecue with Curbside CarryOut . Carson’s is THE “Take It To Go” Experts for over 40 years RIBS.com Since 1977, Carson’s is THE Chicago Original Essential Barbecue

Food for Thought - Corp500

No reviews yet

Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's Starlight Café make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0202

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican food straight from mom's kitchen with the best Margarita's in town

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston