Duke Brothers Hospitality Group

946 Missouri Avenue

Popular Items

Jambalaya Veggie Rice
Fried Pie Apple$3.99
8 Piece Family$22.99
2(Breasts, Thighs, Legs, Wings) + 4 Biscuits + 2 Med Sides
3 Piece Combo$6.89
Breast, Thigh, Leg & 1 Biscuit, small side, drink
Mash n Gravy
5 Piece Tender$10.39
Tenders, 1 Reg Side, 1 Biscuit
House Slaw
2 Catfish Plate$11.49
2 Fillets & Small Side
3 Piece Tender$7.19
Tenders, 1 Reg Side, 1 Biscuit
Catfish Fillet$3.69
St Robert MO

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
