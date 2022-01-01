Go
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

Want to use your Russ & Daughters gift card? Call us at 212-475-4880 x 3 to place an order for pick up or delivery.

141 Flushing Avenue

Popular Items

Classic Bagel Sandwich$12.50
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
Egg Salad
Cream Cheese$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
Babka$15.00
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?
Bialys
If you never tasted a bialy, this fabulous bread, with eastern European roots, is real competition to the bagel. Toasted with butter or cream cheese, it is simply divine. Baked with onions, the traditional way, by Russ & Daughters.
Black & White Cookies$3.00
Russ & Daughters bakes the city's best black and white cookies every day at Russ & Daughters Bagels & Bakery.
Bagels
When it comes to New York bagels, Russ & Daughters represents the real thing. We make our bagels in the most traditional way – they’re boiled and then perfectly baked. Layer our smoked salmon on top for “the best bagel and lox in New York” (according to New York Magazine). PLEASE NOTE WE SOMETIMES RUN OUT OF CERTAIN FLAVORS AND WILL SUBSTITUTE AS NECESSARY.
Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad
This is by far one of Russ & Daughters’ most popular items. The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.”
Matzo Ball$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Location

141 Flushing Avenue

BROOKLYN NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
