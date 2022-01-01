Sake Thai & Sushi Bar

Go
Asian spot in a contemporary space offering fresh Sushi, Boba Teas, Ramen noodles, Thai classics, and Japanese fare.

SUSHI

650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102 • $$

Avg 4.2 (839 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyoza Dumplings$6.99
Pork dumplings with a side of dipping sauce.
Boba Tea$4.99
Delicious sweet teas in different flavors and toppings!
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
Fried Rice$13.99
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Choice of protein. (Shown here with shrimp)
California Roll$7.99
Krab, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds.
Pad thai$14.99
Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Choice of protein. (Shown here with fried tofu)
Extra Sauces$0.50
Cha Cha Cha Roll$16.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with krab, masago, sesame seeds, and tempura flakes. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Krab Rangoons$8.99
Side of sweet & sour sauce.
Special Fried Rice$15.99
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Comes with chicken, beef, pork, AND shrimp.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102

Homestead FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
