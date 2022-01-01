Sake Thai & Sushi Bar
Asian spot in a contemporary space offering fresh Sushi, Boba Teas, Ramen noodles, Thai classics, and Japanese fare.
SUSHI
650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
650 NE 22nd Terrace Ste.102
Homestead FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cuba Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
The BBQin Cuban
Low and slow quality craft BBQ
Portofino Coal Fired Pizza
Authentic Italian Coal Fired Pizza, Pastas and Specialties made with the finest & freshest ingredients.
Juice Cafe
Come in and enjoy!