Go
Toast

Sakura Japanese Restaurant

As one of the earlier Japanese restaurants in Indianapolis, Sakura has been serving fresh sushi and classic Japanese cuisines since 1986. It has been locally recognized for its fresh and quality menu items consisting of traditional and specialty sushi rolls, tasteful appetizers, and various noodle and rice-based dishes. With a long-standing investment into developing truly extraordinary meals, Sakura offers cuisines that are both authentic and delectable in taste. Throughout the years, the restaurant has also developed a large customer following. The staff are trained to provide friendly and supportive service so that anyone who comes through can have a delightful dining experience.

7201 N Keystone Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

7201 N Keystone Ave

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sahm's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Available for Dine-In, Carryout, and Delivery.

Monon Food Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

317 BBQ

No reviews yet

We believe in keeping things simple and doing it well. We honor the culture of texas style barbecue while utilizing local products. Although we don't have access to Texas specific woods (ie. mesquite and post oak), we source local DNR approved hickory and oak. Our meats are cooked over hard wood for a delicious, smokey finish. 317BBQ's in-house team works diligently to prepare scratch sides, sauces and desserts for your enjoyment.

317 Burger

No reviews yet

Indy's best burgers, wings & beer!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston