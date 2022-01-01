Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
3411 Preston Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3411 Preston Rd
Frisco TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.
The Nest Cafe
Welcome to The Nest Cafe. We are the newest and trendy cafe in Frisco serving Breakfast, Sandwich, Panini, Belgian Waffle, Fresh salad, Brunch with crafted coffee such as Cortado, Cappuccino, Latte, Chai, Matcha etc.
Cajun Seafood
Come on in and enjoy!
Aussie Grind
Come in and enjoy!