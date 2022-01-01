Go
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

Home of 2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS Blackbird Doughnuts and Sally’s Sandwiches. We are dedicated to enriching the neighborhood’s breakfast + lunch options, with a small and seasonal sandwich offering and Boston's favorite artisanal doughnuts.
Please make sure you are respecting 6ft of social distance while waiting in line to pick up your order.

Popular Items

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.00
fried chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, house-made Caesar dressing in a wrap
CALIFORNIA CLUB$13.00
roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, cheddar, Sally's slaw, aioli on schiacciata all'olio (gf*)
CUBAN$14.00
roasted pork, ham, provolone cheese, pickles, dijon mustard, mayo on a pressed italian roll
VANILLA GLAZED$3.50
fluffy brioche, vanilla glaze
THE GALLOWS BREAKFAST SANDWICH*$12.00
fried eggs*, american, bacon, avocado, hash brown patty, spicy aioli, italian baguette KING is double hash-brown, bacon, avocado
BROCCOLI MELT$10.00
garlic roasted broccoli, provolone, crispy onion straws, spicy aioli on sourdough (vg)
FRIED CHICKEN BANH MI$13.00
fried chicken, pickled carrot & jicama, cucumber, pickled red onion, jalapeño, sweet chili aioli on an italian roll
COLD BREW$4.50
THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH$6.00
scrambled egg, american + bulkie roll add avocado, bacon, ham, turkey +2 (gf*)
SIDE HASH BROWN PATTY$1.00
deep fried, delicious 1ea (v)
492 Tremont Street

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
