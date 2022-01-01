Go
A map showing the location of Sand Bar
Pizza
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Sand Bar

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

54 McKinley St

Huron, OH 44839

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

54 McKinley St, Huron OH 44839

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Berardi's Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Berardi's Family Restaurant is a family owned and operated 4th generation restaurant that focuses on delicious homemade Italian and American favorites. Made famous in 1942 at Cedar Point Amusement park for our Famous Fresh Cut Fries. Berardi's is proud to have served our local community for decades and looks forward to doing so in the following decades.

The Old Fish House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jim's Pizza Box

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Barra tacos + cocktails - Huron

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sand Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston