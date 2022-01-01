Go
Sandra's On The Park

Satisfy your craving with carry-out!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

10049 W Forest Home Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (177 reviews)

Popular Items

4 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod$16.95
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
Handwrapped Mozzarella Rolls$9.95
4 Hand Wrapped Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara
3 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod$14.95
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
BBQ Ribs-Small Rack$24.95
House Recipe... Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce
Homemade Cole Slaw (Soup or Salad instead of Cole Slaw 4.50)
House French Fries - Grated Parmesan Romano/ Cheese
Baked Potato … +1.00
Grilled Parmesan Vienna Bread
Add House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 5.95
Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$6.95
Sriracha Bourbon Salmon$23.95
House Sriracha Bourbon Sauce.
Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad
Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50
Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Haystack Onions$8.50
Chipotle Ranch Sauce
BBQ Ribs-Large Rack$34.95
House Recipe... Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce
Homemade Cole Slaw (Soup or Salad instead of Cole Slaw 4.50)
House French Fries - Grated Parmesan Romano/ Cheese
Baked Potato … +1.00
Grilled Parmesan Vienna Bread
Add House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 5.95
Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Baked Fish$15.95
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.95
Served with Parmesan Grilled Vienna Bread
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10049 W Forest Home Ave

Hales Corners WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
