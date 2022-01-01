Hales Corners restaurants you'll love
Must-try Hales Corners restaurants
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sandra's On The Park
10049 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners
|Popular items
|4 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod
|$16.95
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
|3 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod
|$14.95
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
|Baked Fish
|$15.95
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
A&W Restaurant
5133 S 108th Street, Hales Corners
|Popular items
|Papa Burger
|$6.09
Two juicy 100% U.S. Beef patties with two slices of melted American cheese. Finished off with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our classic A&W Papa Sauce all on a lightly toasted bun.
|#1 Egg & Cheese
|$3.99
PIZZA • CAKES
Mama Bev's Bakery
5620 S 108th St, Hales Corners