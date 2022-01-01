Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hales Corners restaurants you'll love

Go
Hales Corners restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hales Corners

Hales Corners's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Hales Corners restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sandra's On The Park

10049 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners

Avg 3.8 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod$16.95
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
3 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod$14.95
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
Baked Fish$15.95
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
More about Sandra's On The Park
Consumer pic

 

A&W Restaurant

5133 S 108th Street, Hales Corners

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Papa Burger$6.09
Two juicy 100% U.S. Beef patties with two slices of melted American cheese. Finished off with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our classic A&W Papa Sauce all on a lightly toasted bun.
#1 Egg & Cheese$3.99
More about A&W Restaurant
Mama Bev's Bakery image

PIZZA • CAKES

Mama Bev's Bakery

5620 S 108th St, Hales Corners

Avg 4.6 (81 reviews)
More about Mama Bev's Bakery
Map

More near Hales Corners to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston