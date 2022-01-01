Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Hales Corners
/
Hales Corners
/
French Fries
Hales Corners restaurants that serve french fries
Brothers Gyros & Pizza
5158 S. 108th St., Hales Corners
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.75
More about Brothers Gyros & Pizza
A&W Hales Corners
5133 S 108th Street, Hales Corners
No reviews yet
French Fries
$0.00
Golden fried and crispy. A burger’s best friend.
More about A&W Hales Corners
Browse other tasty dishes in Hales Corners
Cheeseburgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Hales Corners to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Waterford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Oak Creek
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Muskego
No reviews yet
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Cudahy
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(140 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(383 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(797 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(732 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston