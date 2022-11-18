Restaurant header imageView gallery

A&W Hales Corners

No reviews yet

5133 S 108th Street

Hales Corners, WI 53130

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Corn Dog Nuggets
Chicken Dumpling

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.79

A freshly cracked egg, topped with real cheese and served on a toasted English Muffin

Meat & Cheese

Meat & Cheese

$4.99

Cheese and a mouth-watering choice of meat, served on a toasted English muffin. Meat choice includes sausage, ham or bacon.

Ham, Egg & Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.69

A freshly cracked egg. topped with real cheese and ham, served on a toasted English Muffin

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.69

A freshly cracked egg, topped with real cheese and smoked bacon, served on a toasted English Muffin

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.09

A freshly cracked egg, topped with cheese and a mouth-watering sausage patty, served on a toasted English Muffin

Pancakes/French Toast

Pancakes

Pancakes

$2.99+

Light and fluffy pancakes, topped with syrup.

French Toast

French Toast

$2.99+

A toast batter dipped and grilled to golden brown.

Eggs

Big Breakfast

Big Breakfast

$7.99

2 Eggs served with toast, choice of sausage, bacon, ham or brat, and American fries or Hash Brown

Eggs with Choice of Meat

Eggs with Choice of Meat

$5.99

2 Eggs served with toast, choice of sausage, bacon, ham or brat

Egg with Toast

Egg with Toast

$2.99

Eggs cooked to order and served with toast

Omelettes

Farmers Omelette

Farmers Omelette

$9.99

3 Eggs, Ham, mushrooms, onion, and American fries. Served with your choice of toast.

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$5.49

Build your own omelette. All omelettes are made with 3 eggs and served with toast

Sides

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$2.39

Our golden-brown hash browns fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.

American Fries

American Fries

$2.99

American Fries

Ham

Ham

$1.25+

Ham

Bacon

Bacon

$1.25+

Crispy bacon 3pc.

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$1.87+

Sausage Patty 2 pc.

Sausage Links

Sausage Links

$1.25+

Sausage links 3pc.

Beverages

Drink

Drink

$2.25

Choice of drink with Breakfast

Value Combos

Papa Burger

Papa Burger

$9.24

Papa burger combo served with your choic e of side and a drink

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$9.89

Bacon Double Cheeseburger with your choice of a side and a drink

Chicken Sliders 2pc.

Chicken Sliders 2pc.

$9.84

2 piece chicken sliders served with your choice of side and a drink

Coney Cheese Dog

Coney Cheese Dog

$8.14

Coney cheese dog combo served with your choice of side and a drink.

Original Bacon Cheeseburger

Original Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.74

Original Bacon Cheeseburger served with your choice of side and a drink

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.69

Classic cheeseburger combo served with your choice of side and a drink

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$9.84

3 piece hand-breaded chicken tenders combo served with your choice of side and a drink

Double Mushroom Onion Melt

Double Mushroom Onion Melt

$9.89

Double mushroom onion melt served with your choice of side and drink

Chicken Tenders 5pc.

Chicken Tenders 5pc.

$12.84

5-Piece Chicken Tender

Classic Burgers

Papa Burger

Papa Burger

$4.89

Two juicy 100% U.S. Beef patties with two slices of melted American cheese. Finished off with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our classic A&W Papa Sauce all on a lightly toasted bun.

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$5.54

This is a full 1/3 pound of 100% U.S. Beef, each juicy patty with its own slice of American cheese. Topped off with crispy hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on a lightly toasted bun.

Double Mushroom Onion Melt

Double Mushroom Onion Melt

$5.54

Two 100% U.S. Beef patties, two slices of swiss cheese and seasoned grilled mushrooms and onions.

Original Bacon Cheeseburger

Original Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.39

This is everything a Bacon Cheeseburger should be. We know, because we invented it. 100% U.S. Beef and hickory-smoked bacon—one of the world’s great duos. Add American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and you have an All-American Classic.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$5.34

Two 100% U.S. Beef patties, two slices of American cheese topped with ketchup, mustard, and pickles

Deluxe Cheeseburger

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$3.89

100% U.S. Beef patty served with cheese, dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$3.34

A sizzling 100% U.S. Beef patty and melty American cheese topped with ketchup, mustard, and pickles all on a lightly toasted bun.

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$4.14

Double Hamburger served with ketchup, mustard and pickles

Deluxe Hamburger

Deluxe Hamburger

$3.34

100% U.S. Beef patty served with dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Hamburger

Hamburger

$2.89

A 100% U.S. Beef patty dressed up with ketchup, mustard and pickles on a lightly toasted bun.

All American Dogs

Coney Cheese Dog

Coney Cheese Dog

$3.79

An all-beef* hot dog, served with our signature meaty chili sauce, onions and cheese.

Bacon Cheese Dog

Bacon Cheese Dog

$4.24

All-beef hot dog, topped with bacon, cheese and onions

Coney Dog

Coney Dog

$3.24

An A&W original. An all-beef* hot dog, served with our signature meaty chili sauce, onions.

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$3.34

All-beef hot dog, topped with cheese

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.64

A juicy all-beef* frank with no frills. It’s just waiting for your favorite condiments.

Corn Dog Nuggets

Corn Dog Nuggets

$2.89+

It’s the classic corn dog, in bite-sized nuggets. Mini hot dogs dipped in sweet corn meal and fried to golden deliciousness.

Johnsonville Brat

Johnsonville Brat

$3.64

Bratwurst served with your choice of ketchup, mustard, relish, or onion.

Mama's Recipe Chicken

Pair of Sliders

Pair of Sliders

$5.49

uicy, 100% all white meat Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. Now in an even handier slider. Your choice of Hand-Breaded or Grilled.

3 pc. Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

3 pc. Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$5.49

100% all-white-meat chicken tenders served with your choice of signature sauces

Chicken Tenders 5 pc.

Chicken Tenders 5 pc.

$8.49

5 pc. Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hometown Dinners

Shrimp & Fries

Shrimp & Fries

$9.39

1/2 lb. of crunchy shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and cocktail sauce.

Fish & Fries

Fish & Fries

$9.39

3 piece of pub-battered cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Fish Sliders & Fries

Fish Sliders & Fries

$11.19

2 piece golden-fried cod filet, tartar sauce, and dill pickles on a soft potato bun served with fries and coleslaw.

Hometown Favourites

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$4.74

Hometown favorite served with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, and tartar sauce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$4.74

Hometown favorite crispy chicken sandwich, served with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, and dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.74

Hometown favorite grilled chicken sandwich served with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, and dressing

BLT

BLT

$4.99

Classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich served with dressing on toast

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.89

Classic grilled cheese sandwich

Kid's Meals

Chicken Tenders 2 pc.

Chicken Tenders 2 pc.

$5.99

100% all-white-meat chicken tenders.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.99

A sizzling 100% U.S. Beef patty and melty American cheese topped with ketchup, mustard, and pickles all on a lightly toasted bun.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.99

A 100% U.S. Beef patty dressed up with ketchup, mustard and pickles on a lightly toasted bun.

Tot Hot Dog

Tot Hot Dog

$5.99

A juicy all-beef* frank with no frills. It’s just waiting for your favorite condiments.

Corn Dog Nuggets 5 pc.

Corn Dog Nuggets 5 pc.

$5.99

Mini hot dogs dipped in sweet corn meal and fried to golden deliciousness.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids grilled cheese sandwich

Soups

Chicken Dumpling

Chicken Dumpling

$3.99+

Homemade chicken dumpling soup

Chili

Chili

$4.99+

100% U.S. beef, chunky vegetables, and all the right spices

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.35+

Golden fried and crispy. A burger’s best friend.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$4.69+

Real 100% Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese lightly breaded and golden-fried.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.54

White onions breaded and fried to a crunchy golden-brown crisp. Spice ‘em up with our A&W® Spicy Papa Dipping Sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.80+

Fries loaded up with our signature chili and creamy cheese sauce.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.22+

Fries loaded up with creamy cheese sauce

Sriracha Cheese Curds

Sriracha Cheese Curds

$6.19+

Our side with a kick: Sriracha Cheese Curds! We spiced up our 100% Wisconsin white cheddar Cheese Curds with just the right amount of sriracha heat.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$1.10

A&W style cole slaw

Dipping Sauces

Dipping Sauces

$0.50

Elevate your meal with our signature dipping sauces. Whether you like it sweet or want a little kick, we have a perfect sauce for you.

Sweets & Treats

Float

Float

$3.19+

Our world-renowned A&W® Root Beer made with real cane sugar and a blend of secret ingredients, topped with our creamy vanilla soft serve and served in a frosty mug. A classic treat. Grab a spoon and enjoy.

Freeze

Freeze

$3.39+

It’s our classic A&W® Root Beer blended with our creamy vanilla soft serve. Smooth, tasty and refreshing.

Shakes

Shakes

$4.14+

Rich and creamy A&W® soft serve blended into a thick, smooth shake. You just need to choose between Vanilla, Strawberry, Grasshopper or Chocolate.

Polar Swirl

Polar Swirl

$3.29+

Take your pick of Oreo®, M&M’s®, Reese’s® or Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough swirled with vanilla soft serve. It’s happiness by the spoonful.

Sundae

Sundae

$4.00

Premium A&W® signature soft serve smothered in your choice of real strawberry topping, smooth hot caramel, classic hot fudge, or simply chocolate, then finished with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$2.39

You simply can’t go wrong with A&W® signature vanilla soft serve. Add some variety with the flavor of the day or get the best of both and have it as a twist. Your choice – cone or cup.

Beverages

Drink

Drink

$2.05+

Choice of drink

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
A&W Restaurants is an American chain of fast-food restaurants distinguished by its burgers, draft root beer and root beer floats. Its origins date back to 1919 when Roy W. Allen set up a roadside drink stand to offer a new thick and creamy drink, root beer, at a parade honoring returning World War I veterans in Lodi, California.

5133 S 108th Street, Hales Corners, WI 53130

Directions

