Appetizers

A1 Spring Rolls

$6.95

Rice Paper

A2 Summer Rolls

$7.95

A3 Vegetarian Rolls

$6.95

A4 Grilled Pork Rolls

$6.95

A5 Grilled Beef Rolls

$6.95

A6 Grilled Chicken Rolls

$6.95

A7 Fried Egg Rolls

$6.95

A8 Pork Cake Rolls

$7.95

A9 Tempura Shrimp

$7.95

A10 Tic Tac Tofu

$7.95

A11 Crab Rangoon

$6.95

A12 Grand Father Spicy Chicken Wings

$8.95

A13 Crispy Quail

$8.95

A14 Lemongrass Pork Skewer

$7.95

A15 Fried Calamari

$8.95

A16 Fried Chicken Dumpling

$6.95

A17 Popcorn Chicken

$7.95

Pho - Noodle Soup

P1 Pho Ever Special

$14.95+

P2 Pho Combo

$12.95+

P3 Pho Well-Done Brisket & Eye Round Steak

$11.95+

P4 Pho Eye Round Steak & Beef Balls

$11.95+

P5 Pho Eye Round Steak

$11.95+

P6 Pho Well-Done Brisket & Beef Ball

$11.95+

P7 Pho Beef Ball

$11.95+

P8 Pho Tofu

$11.95+

P9 Pho Chicken

$11.95+

P10 Pho Seafood

$13.95+

P11 Pho Shrimp

$13.95+

P12 Pho Rice Noodle Only

$8.95+

P13 Pho Lobster Tail

$19.95+

P14 Pho Sate

$13.95+

P15 Pho Well-Done Brisket

$11.95+

P16 Pho Tenderloin

$14.95+

P18 Pho Well-Done Brisket & Tendon

$12.95+

P19 Pho Eye Round Steak & Tendon

$12.95+

Vietnamese Sandwiches

VS1 Special Combo

$5.49

VS2 Grilled Pork

$5.49

VS3 Grilled Beef

$5.49

VS4 Grilled Chicken

$5.49

VS5 Fried Egg

$5.49

VS6 Vegetarian Tofu

$5.49

VS7 Special Combo (Foot Long)

$10.49

VS8 Grilled Pork (Foot Long)

$10.49

VS9 Grilled Beef (Foot Long)

$10.49

VS10 Grilled Chicken (Foot Long)

$10.49

VS11 Fried Egg (Foot Long)

$10.49

VS12 Vegetarian Tofu (Foot Long)

$10.49

VS13 Cold Cut

$5.49

VS14 Cold Cut (Foot Long)

$10.49

VS15 Pate Only

$5.49

VS16 Pate Only (Foot Long)

$10.49

VS17 Pork Belly

$5.49

VS18 Pork Belly (Foot Long)

$10.49

Clay Pot Rice

R1 Shaken Seafood

$13.95

R2 Shaken Beef

$11.95

R3 Shaken Chicken

$11.95

R13 Shaken Tofu

$11.95

R14 Shaken Shrimp

$13.95

Steamed Rice

R4 Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

R5 Lemongrass Chicken

$12.95

spicy/non-spicy

R6 Shaken Beef Tenderloin

$16.95

R7 Teriyaki Beef

$11.95

R8 Teriyaki Chicken

$11.95

R9 Grilled Pork Chop

$12.95

R10 Korean-Style Beef Short Ribs

$15.95

R11 Crispy Chicken

$12.95

R12 Orange Chicken

$11.95
R13 Teriyaki Tofu

$11.95

Fried Rice

FR1 Special Combination

$13.95

FR2 Shrimp Cajun Fried Rice

$13.95

FR3 Chicken Cajun Fried Rice

$10.95

FR4 Beef Cajun Fried Rice

$10.95

FR5 Pineapple & Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.95

FR6 Pineapple & Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

FR7 Pineapple & Beef Fried Rice

$10.95

FR8 Vegetarian Tofu Fried Rice

$10.95

FR9 Pork Cajun Fried Rice

$10.95

FR10 Pineapple & Pork Fried Rice

$11.45

Salads

SL1 Shrimp Mango & Peanut

$10.95

SL2 Chicken Mango & Peanut

$10.95

SL3 Spicy Beef Salad

$12.95

SL4 Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Egg Noodle Combinations

N1 Crispy Egg Noodle

$15.95

N2 Soft Egg Noodle

$15.95

N3 Egg Noodle Soup

$13.95

N4 Combo Egg Noodle Soup

$14.95

N5 House Special Dry Egg Noodle

$14.95

N6 Crispy Chicken (1/4 Leg) Egg Noodle Soup

$12.95

Specials

S1 Summer (Pho)

$15.95

S2 Sea Beach

$15.95

S3 Crispy Rainbow (Pho, Beef)

$15.95

S4 Crispy Rainbow (Pho, Seafood)

$15.95

S5 Vietnamese Beef Stew

$13.95

S6 Curry Chicken

$11.95

S7 Lemongrass Pork

$13.95

S8 Curry Vegetable

$11.95

S9 Spicy Hue Style Rice Noodle

$13.95

S10 Special Pork Rib Noodle Soup

$13.95

S11 Seafood Curry

$13.95

Vermicelli

DN1 Grilled Pork

$11.49

DN2 Grilled Shrimp

$12.95

DN3 Grilled Beef

$11.49

DN4 Grilled Pork & Shrimp

$13.95

DN5 Grilled Beef & Shrimp

$13.95

DN6 Grilled Chicken

$11.49

DN7 Lemongrass Beef

$13.95

DN8 Lemongrass Vegetarian Tofu

$11.49

Skillet

SK1 Steak (Tenderloin) Skillet

$16.95

SK2 Seafood Skillet

$16.95

SK3 Shrimp Skillet

$16.95

SK4 Tofu Vegetable Skillet

$13.95

Beverage

Hot Tea

$1.50

Ice Tea

$1.50

Soft Drink

$1.95

Fresh Lemonade (Da Chanh)

$4.95

Vietnamese Coffee (Hot/Cold)

$4.95

Water Bottle

$1.25

Bubble Tea

Thai Tea

$5.49

Milk Tea

$5.49

Matcha Green Tea

$5.49

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.49

Strawberry Tea

$5.49

Pineapple Tea

$5.49

Lychee Tea

$5.49

Green Apple Tea

$5.49

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.49

Mango Tea

$5.49

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.49

Peach Tea

$5.49

Honeydew Tea

$5.49

Kiwi Tea

$5.49

Slushies

Banana Slushies

$5.95

Coconut Slushies

$5.95

Green Apple Slushies

$5.95

Honeydew Slushies

$5.95

Lychee Slushies

$5.95

Mango Slushies

$5.95

Passion Fruit Slushies

$5.95

Pineapple Slushies

$5.95

Strawberry Slushies

$5.95

Taro Slushies

$5.95

Peach Slushies

$5.95

Kiwi Slushies

$5.95

Smoothies

Avocado Smoothies

$6.95

Tango Mango Smoothies

$6.95

Pina Colada Smoothies

$6.95

Salsa Blanca Smoothies

$6.95

Hawaii Honeymoon Smoothies

$6.95

Coco Taro Smoothies

$6.95

Banana Peanut Butter Smoothies

$6.95

Mango Smoothies

$5.95

Peach Smoothies

$5.95

Strawberry Smoothies

$5.95

Pineapple Smoothies

$5.95

Honeydew Smoothies

$5.95

Passion Fruit Smoothies

$5.95

Kiwi Smoothies

$5.95

Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.25

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25

Refresher

Strawberry

$5.25

Mango

$5.25

Peach

$5.25

Passion Fruit

$5.25

Pineapple

$5.25

Honeydew

$5.25

Kiwi

$5.25

Yogurt Smoothies

Peach

$6.95

Strawberry

$6.95

Pineapple

$6.95

Passion Fruit

$6.95

Mango

$6.95

Honey Dew

$6.95

Fruit Soda

Strawberry Fruit Soda

$6.25

Mango Fruit Soda

$6.25

Lychee Fruit Soda

$6.25

Green Apple Fruit Soda

$6.25

Passion Fruit Fruit Soda

$6.25

Pineapple Fruit Soda

$6.25

Peach Fruit Soda

$6.25

Kiwi Fruit Soda

$6.25

Frappe - Latte - Cappuccino

Cafe Frappe

$5.95

Cappucchino

$5.95

Cappuccino

$5.95

Caramel Frappe

$5.95

Choco Latte

$5.95

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Milo Latte

$5.95

Mocha Frappe

$5.95

Vanilla Frappe

$5.95

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.45

Bud Light

$3.45

Heineken

$4.45

Corona Extra

$4.45

SaiGon

$4.45

Tsing Tao

$4.45

Lucky Budha

$4.45

Special Order

Broth

$3.00

EX Peanut Sauce

$0.50

EX Bean Sprout-Basil-Lime-Jalapeno-Sauce

$0.50

Boba

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5740 South 108th Street, Hales Corners, WI 53130

Directions

