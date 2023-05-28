Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brick Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

7075 South Ballpark Drive

Franklin, WI 53132

Pizza

Bianco Pizza

$15.00

white wine garlic sauce, mozzarella, wood fired potato & leeks

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese

California Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pulled chicken,sundried tomato, artichoke, goat cheese

Corna Pizza

$16.00

Garlic oil, Spinach, sun dried tomato, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella

Crudo Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, Mozzarella, arugula, shaved parm, proscuitto, balsamic drizzle

Diavola Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, spicy sausage & pepperoni, calabrian peppers

Funghi Pizza

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni

Margherita di Bufala

$17.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

San marzano's, Basil, fresh mozzarella

Marinara Pizza

$14.00

san marzanos, fresh oregano, garlic (no cheese)

Quattro Fromaggio Pizza

$16.00

mozz, Fontina, parm, goat

Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, anchovy, speck, olives, artichokes

Chef Special

$18.00

sausage, broccolini, garlic sauce, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wood Fired Pizza & Authentic Italian.

7075 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

