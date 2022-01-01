Go
  • Sarah's on Central - Eureka

Locally owned restaurant & bakery serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts and cocktails.

127 South Central Avenue

Popular Items

TRADITIONAL PETIT FOUR$1.85
3 layers of almond cake with your choice of strawberries & champagne or double chocolate, covered in chocolate ganache
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, breakfast potatoes, sausage, or bacon, served with seasonal fruit and salsa, smothered with sausage gravy for $2
DOLLOP POPS$2.25
Our delicious cake truffle topped with frosting and dipped in chocolate. Available Triple Chocolate or Gooey Butter.
CAFE PROVINCIAL SALAD$13.99
Romaine & red onion tossed in a lemon basil vinaigrette, topped w/ parmesan encrusted potatoes, roasted asparagus, shaved parmesan, pistachios and grilled chicken.
CAKE POPS$2.00
Flavored cake truffels dipped in chocolate on a stick
CAFÉ BURGER$11.99
8oz certified angus beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle….ADD cheese & bacon! Aged cheddar, American, Cheddar Spread
KNOCK-OFF CHICKEN$12.99
Marinated chicken breast hand-breaded and fried, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & Sarah’s secret sauce.
GLITTER BITES$1.65
Little puffs of cake filled with buttercream, covered in chocolate and sanding sugar
SEASONAL GLITTER BITES Coconut$1.75
our trademarked best-selling product in seasonal flavors
MACARONS$2.25
2 almond cookies sandwiching together delectable fillings and buttercreams in falvors like Caramel, Strawberry, Birthday, Chocolate, Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, and a seasonal specialty.
Location

Eureka MO

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

