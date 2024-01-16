Spooner's Frozen Custard 113 East 5th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated, high quality premium custard. We have been serving premium custard with a smile for 18 years. Our delicious custard is made fresh onsite daily and with our large number of quality topping options, you can create your own unique flavor. We offer patio dining, online ordering, curbside pickup and catering. We also offer fundraising opportunities so we can give back to the communities we serve.
Location
113 East 5th Street, Eureka, MO 63025
Gallery
