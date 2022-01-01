Go
Sausal's signature Nuevo Rancho cooking combines Mexican recipes of California's past with contemporary ingredients

219 Main Street

Popular Items

Crispy Fish$6.00
pacific lingcod, avocado puree, pico de gallo, lime, charred tomato crema
Pork Chili Verde$24.00
jack cheese, chipotle crema, fancy pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortillas
Chicken Tinga$5.25
pickled red onion, chipotle crema, cilantro, arbol salsa
Carnitas$5.25
citrus glaze, cilantro-onion relish, tomatillo salsa
Arroz Con Pollo$24.00
Achiote marinated chicken, mexican cilantro-lime rice, oven roasted tomatoes and mushrooms.
Potato Rajas$5.25
fingerling potatoes, rajas cream, cabbage slaw, habanero salsa
Beef Barbacoa$6.25
Radishes, scallions, charred tomato salsa
Salsa Trinity$7.50
Tangy tomatillo salsa, sweet 'n' spicy habanero salsa, chili de arbol salsa.
Sausal Chopped$16.00
Apple, bacon, chicken, dried cranberries, queso fresco, glazed pecans, chopped lettuce with creamy apple cider dressing
Guacamole$14.00
219 Main Street

El Segundo CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
