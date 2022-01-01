Go
Saw Shop Public House

Small town Restaurant & Bar. The place where locals gather and travelers come to savor our small town hospitality.

3825 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$20.00
HAND BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS$22.00
8OZ WILD CAUGHT ALASKAN COD, HAND-BATTERED AND FREIND TO A GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITHA SIDE OF HOUSE-MADE COLESLAW, TARTAR AND KETCHUP
CAESAR SALAD$18.00
CRISP ROMAINE, HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING, CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE AND FRESH LEMON
SOUTH WEST TURKEY CLUB$20.00
TURKEY, BACON, ABOADO, CRISPY ONION STIRNGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, REMOULADE ON TOASTED SOURDOUGH
CRISPY ASIAN CAULIFLOWER$18.00
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TOSSED IN SWEET GOCHUJANG CHILI SAUCE, PEANUTS, CRUNCHY GARLIC, SESAME SEEDS AND GREEN ONIONS
ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD$22.00
CRISP ROMAINE, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, PEPPERONCINI, PICKLED RED ONION, TOMATO , BASIL, BLACK OLIVES, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CROUTONS AND ITALIAN DRESSING
GARLIC BREAD$5.00
SMOKED BRISKET FRENCH DIP$22.00
BUTTERY NEW ENGLAND ROLL, HOUSE-SMOKED BRISKET, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, HORSERADISH SPREAD, PROVOLONE CHEESE, AU JUS
BLACKENED MAHI-MAHI$34.00
MAHI, BLACKENING SPICES, BAY SCALLOP GARLIC CREAM SAUCE, CILANTRO LIME RICE AND SEASONAL VEGETABLE
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$20.00
CRISPY FRIED BUTTERMILK MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE MADE BUFFALO SAUCE. SERVED ON A BRIOCE BUN AND TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, BACON AND GORGONZOLA DRESSING.
Location

Kelseyville CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

