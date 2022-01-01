Go
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

Home on the road…that’s what we’re all about. Home style cooking a comfortable atmosphere and friendly service. Family owned and operated since 1977.
From Mamma Schatz’ legendary breakfasts to her home made pies,
baked goods, made-from-scratch succulent soups or hearty steak and eggs…. Breakfast lunch or dinner, there is something for every appetite. We are open 24/7/365 days a year!

HAMBURGERS

1712 20th Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.2 (383 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Meat$3.99
French Fries$3.29
Side of 3/8" crinkle cut french fries
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.29
*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.
Caramel Roll$3.49
#99 Hash Brown Combo$9.89
Golden hash browns mixed with diced ham, onions and two scrambled eggs. Covered in melted American cheese and served with your choice of toast.
Cheeseburger$5.49
*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.
Ranch or other dressing$1.99
A 4oz. dish of dipping sauce or dressing
#109 Hash Brown Combo$9.99
Golden hash browns mixed with sausage, onions and two scrambled eggs. Covered in melted American cheese and served with your choice of toast.
Big Rig Burger$11.99
A meat lovers dream! Our 1/3lb. burger topped with ham, two strips of bacon and American cheese. Finished with lettuce, tomato, onion and salad dressing. This is a classic you don't want to miss!
Chicken Strip Basket$8.99
3 Chicken Strips served with French Fries and Toast with your choice of a cup of soup or coleslaw.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
ATM
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Business Services
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1712 20th Ave SE

Minot ND

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
