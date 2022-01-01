Go
Scott's Southern Smoke BBQ

Scott's Southern Smoke BBQ, LLC is a family owned and operated mobile food truck and catering service. We specialize in good ole southern BBQ! We strive to provide high quality delicious meals that you can enjoy with your friends and family!

296 Legend Oaks Drive

Columbia SC

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
