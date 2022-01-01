Go
Scotty P's

Scotty P's is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

2929 Custer Rd. • $

Avg 4.7 (764 reviews)

Popular Items

Custom$7.65
Choose your protein, bun, bread or lettuce, toppings (some cost $). Create your perfect burger! *Gluten Free Buns available!
Tommy P's Shakes$4.95
Handspun, real ice cream shakes blended with some classic and creative syrups, fruit and cookies. We add Real Whipped Cream to top it off! This isn't a shake, it's ART!
Mushroom & Swiss$9.75
Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
Greek Salad$8.95
Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Feta, Pepperoncini, Greek , Grilled Pita.
Chris P. Tenders - 3 PC$11.35
Breaded and Fried to order!
Greek Chicken Kabob$12.95
2 Skewers of Greek Chicken, Pita, Tzatziki, & Greek Salad.
Fiesta Salad$11.75
Greens, Grilled Chicken, Pico, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Housemade Jalapeno Ranch.
Side Ranch$0.75
Scotty P's house-made ranch. Currently not for sale in a 5-gallon barrel so these 'sides' will have to do.
'67 Original$7.65
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
House Salad$6.95
Geens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, American Cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2929 Custer Rd.

Plano TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
