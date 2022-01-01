Go
Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering

At Scratch, we offer refined, modern comfort food. Our food is always made fresh in-house using carefully selected high-quality ingredients. www.scratchgourmet.com

3939 W 69th Terrace

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Spidini$18.00
Lemon parmesan & herb chicken skewer breaded and grilled. Served with our hearty, house marinara & spaghetti.
Wilted Lettuce Salad$8.00
Snap peas, cucumber, red onion, avocado, white cheddar, apple wood smoked bacon & warm bacon vinaigrette.
*Gluten Free
Lemon & Asparagus Pasta$18.00
Bucatini pasta with asparagus, lemon parmesan butter sauce, blistered tomatoes & fresh herbs.
Location

3939 W 69th Terrace

Prairie Village KS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
