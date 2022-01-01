Go
Seamore's

Seamore's

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

250 Vesey Street • $$

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Monkfish Sandwich$20.00
tartar sauce, pickled veggies, brioche bun
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Maine Lobster Roll$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
Kale & Avocado Salad$17.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
Fish & Chips$24.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
I Do Not Want Utensils & Napkins
Please Add Utensils & Napkins
Seamore's Burger$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
Tuna Poke$21.00
ponzu, peanut, avocado, cabbage, white corn tortillas chips
New England Clam Chowder$14.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

250 Vesey Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
