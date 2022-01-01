At Seasons you will be welcomed by talented, friendly, knowledgeable and well trained staff. Guests who dine at Seasons Gastropub will be blown away by the great food at affordable prices. The food is great American Gastropub fare done fresh, utilizing great local seasonal ingredients.

You can enjoy a quick lunch, bring the family in for dinner or enjoy a great bar selection of wines, craft beers, and cocktails while enjoying some live music and snacks.

With open-air garage doors to welcome the sweet summer breeze and fireplaces to keep out the winter chill, Seasons Gastropub has all of the seasons covered.



SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

149 South Main St • $$