At Seasons you will be welcomed by talented, friendly, knowledgeable and well trained staff. Guests who dine at Seasons Gastropub will be blown away by the great food at affordable prices. The food is great American Gastropub fare done fresh, utilizing great local seasonal ingredients.
You can enjoy a quick lunch, bring the family in for dinner or enjoy a great bar selection of wines, craft beers, and cocktails while enjoying some live music and snacks.
With open-air garage doors to welcome the sweet summer breeze and fireplaces to keep out the winter chill, Seasons Gastropub has all of the seasons covered.

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

149 South Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (270 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel Bites$8.00
Pretzel bites served with Cheese sauce
Extra Sauce$0.50
Chx Wrap$12.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Greens in Ranch dressing
Chicken Strips$9.00
Hand breaded served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pulled Pork$12.00
Smoked Pulled Pork with house BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Coleslaw on a split top bun
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
1/3lb Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese & Bacon on a split top bun
Spicy Roll$8.99
Avocado, Cucumber, and choice of Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, or Crab Salad and Sesame Seeds.
Topped with Spicy Mayo Sauce
Crunch Yummy Roll$12.99
Avocado, Cucumber, and choice of Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, or Yellow Tail.
Topped with Specialty Spicy Sauce, Eel Sauce, Crunchy Fried Onions or Crunchy Flakes
Egg Rolls$10.00
In-house Smoked Pork rolled and served with Asian Aioli
Philadelphia Roll$8.99
Cream Cheese, Avocado and choice of Tuna, Salmon, Smoked Salmon, Shrimp, Crab, and Sesame Seeds
149 South Main St

Morton IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
