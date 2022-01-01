Go
Toast

Sebastians

Sebastians @ 100 Minuteman.

100 Minuteman Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Sausage Link
Griddled sausage link
Angus Burger$6.00
Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings
Breakfast Wrap
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
See full menu

Location

100 Minuteman Road

Andover MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sebastians

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy.

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit203andover@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!!!

Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in as a patron, leave as a friend!

Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston