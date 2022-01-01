Go
Setaara

A silk road tradition!

2322 Arctic Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (952 reviews)

Popular Items

Ashak$26.00
Hand formed vegetarian dumplings topped with kidney beans and tomato sauce. Comes with Afghan bread and house salad.
Bolani$10.00
Dough filled with seasoned potatoes,
green onion, cilantro fried crispy golden brown. Served with special sauce yogurt or chutney.
Kofta Chalau$25.00
Ground beef meatballs w/ afghan spices cooked with a delicious sauce served with afghani rice. Comes with house salad and Afghan bread.
Uzbeki Palau$34.00
Afghan rice with lamb shanks cooked with onions mixed with shredded carrots and raisins. Comes with house salad and Afghan bread.
Koobideh Kabob$27.00
Marinated ground beef served with Afghan rice. Comes with Afghan bread and house salad.
Firni$5.00
Afghan pudding of milk flavored with cardamom and rose water topped with crushed pistachios.
Borani Banjan$10.00
Sautéed eggplant with house sauce
Mantu$27.00
Steamed hand-formed dumplings filled with sautéed onions and ground beef drizzled with afghan season yogurt and green peas. Comes with house salad and Afghan bread.
Borani Kachaloo$9.77
Seasoned potatoes cooked with our special house sauce and topped with yogurt.
Silk Road Kabob$27.00
One skewer of Chicken and
one skewer of Koobideh Kabob. Comes with Afghan bread and house salad.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2322 Arctic Avenue

Atlantic City NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

