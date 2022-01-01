Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits

BAR 32 Chocolate is a bean to bar chocolate company based in Atlantic City where life's indulgences take center stage. Chocolate, cocktails and music in an intimate bar and lounge with a full view of our kitchen.

Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen serves fresh made slices, pies, sandwiches and entrees . Traditional Italian American with a modern flair and a touch of rule breaking.

Rhythm and Spirits offers inspired Italian food, pizza and cocktails in a intimate environment and secret garden. Late night cocktails and pizza. Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11-4. Live Entertainment and DJs.

