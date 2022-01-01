Go
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

PIZZA

625 East Colorado Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (897 reviews)

Popular Items

Settebello$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
Margherita$14.50
Quattro Formaggi$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Fontina, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio
Vico$14.00
House made Sausage, Roasted Fennel, Red Onions, Mascarpone, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
Capricciosa$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio
Kids Pizza$7.00
Diavola$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio
Margherita DOC$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio
Bianca$14.00
Prosciutto Crudo, Arugula, 36 mo. Shaved Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio 
Insalata Grande$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

625 East Colorado Blvd

Pasadena CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
