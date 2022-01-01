Go
Toast

Papa Vegan

Come in and enjoy!

438 Route 206

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Choc Chip v (2 pcs)
Buffalo Caul Wings
Riced Cauliflower Pad Thai$12.99
Apple Oatmeal Raisin v gf
Rodeo Burger (Beyond Burger, Bakn, BBQ sauce)$11.99
Mango Habanero Cauli Wings
Artichoke Ravioli$14.99
Boneless Thai Chili Wings
Spicy Chikn (lettuce, tomato, Mayo)$10.99
Falafel Wrap ( lettuce, tomato, cucumber, tahini)
See full menu

Location

438 Route 206

Hillsborough NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

King Wing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nanking

No reviews yet

An Asian Fusion, restaurant where flavors from south east Asia are blended to create some palette teasing delicacies, restaurant has been tastefully decorated with bamboo and earth tones.

Bombay Wok

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston