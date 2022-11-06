A map showing the location of Urban Vegan NewarkView gallery
Vegan

Urban Vegan Newark

No reviews yet

915 Broad St. Retail #2

Newark, NJ 07102

Popular Items

Power Bowl
Cheese Steak
Sweet Potato Fries

COUNTRY BISCUITS

Butter & Jam Biscuit

Butter & Jam Biscuit

$5.00

Fluffy "buttermilk" biscuit with Earth Balance spread and strawberry jam

Pulled BBQ Biscuit

Pulled BBQ Biscuit

$11.00

Pulled Oats cooked in Hickory BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw, Country Ranch, pickle & served on a toasted country biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$12.00Out of stock

Battered "chicken" with lettuce, tomato, & vegan ranch sauce on a toasted country biscuit.

SANDWICHES

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$15.00

Half a Philly sub roll packed with pulled oats, cheese, onions, mayo & ketchup

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

POWER BOWLS

Build your own Power Bowl. Choose a Base, Choose a Main, Choose your Toppings, and your favorite Sauce.

Power Bowl

$12.00

COOKIES

Each of our cookies is made from scratch and 100% vegan. Each order is served with 2 cookies.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (2 each)

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2 each)

$3.50

Chocolate Macadamia Nut (2 each)

$3.50

SIDES

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Lightly seasoned with UV Spice.

Chickpea Side

$4.00

Slow-cooked in vegetable broth.

Black-Eyed Pea Side

$4.00

Slow-cooked in vegetable broth.

Buttamilk Biscuit (Plain)

Buttamilk Biscuit (Plain)

$4.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00

Vegan mayo, apple cider vinegar, surgar cane, and celery seed

Plantains

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

FRUIT SHAKES

Forever Young

Forever Young

$10.00

Pineapple, agave syrup, banana, fresh lime juice & kale.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$8.00

Strawberry, banana & agave syrup.

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pineapple, coconut milk, banana, agave syrup & fresh lime juice.

Mango Berry Lime

Mango Berry Lime

$9.00

Mango, strawberry, agave syrup & fresh lime juice.

JUICES & DRINKS

Bottled Water

$1.50
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed with a hint of lime.

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Brewed in house from dried Hibiscus flowers.

Mint Tea

$3.00

CATERING

CHICKEN BISCUIT CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

CHICKEN BISCUIT CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

$85.00

8 individually wrapped Chicken Biscuits topped with cheese, Country Ranch, tomato, onion, & lettuce

PULLED BBQ BISCUIT CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

PULLED BBQ BISCUIT CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

$85.00

8 individually wrapped Pulled BBQ Biscuits topped with BBQ Pulled Oats, Country Ranch Dressing, Coleslaw, & a Pickle

SPLIT BISCUIT CATERING TRAY (4 OF EA.)

SPLIT BISCUIT CATERING TRAY (4 OF EA.)

$85.00

4 Chicken Biscuits & 4 Pulled BBQ Biscuits each individually wrapped.

SWEET POTATO BURGER CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

SWEET POTATO BURGER CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

$85.00

8 individually wrapped house-made burgers topped with Cheese, Mayo, Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce & Country Ranch

BLACK-EYED PEA BURGER CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

BLACK-EYED PEA BURGER CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

$85.00

8 individually wrapped house-made burgers topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Mayo, Yum Yum Sauce, Country Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles.

CHICKPEA BURGER CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

CHICKPEA BURGER CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

$85.00

8 individually wrapped house-made burgers topped with Cheese, Mayo, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, & Coleslaw

CALIFORNIA BURGER CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

CALIFORNIA BURGER CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

$125.00

8 individually wrapped Beyond Burgers topped with Cheese, Fresh Salsa Avocado, Tangy Cilantro Lime Sauce, & Lettuce

CHEESEBURGER CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

CHEESEBURGER CATERING TRAY (8 EA.)

$125.00

8 individually wrapped Beyond Burgers topped with Cheese, Yum Yum Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle

CHEF EMEKA'S CATERING BURGER TRAY (2 OF EA.)

CHEF EMEKA'S CATERING BURGER TRAY (2 OF EA.)

$100.00

2 Black-Eyed Pea Burgers, 2 Sweet Potato Burgers, 2 California Burgers, & 2 Cheeseburgers individually wrapped.

POWERBOWL CATERING FEAST (8 EA.)

POWERBOWL CATERING FEAST (8 EA.)

$90.00

Build your own Power Bowls for up to 8 wonderful human beings

CHICKPEA CATERING SIDE

$45.00

BLACK-EYED PEAS CATERING SIDE

$45.00

PLANTAINS CATERING SIDE

$45.00

BLACK RICE CATERING SIDE

$55.00

QUINOA CATERING SIDE

$55.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
