Vegan

Vegan, Plant Based, Brunch, Fine Dinning

review star

No reviews yet

346 Grove Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Menu

Small Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$15.00

Filipino Lumpia

$15.00

Maple Wood Smoked BeetTartare

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Nori Sushi Taco

$15.00

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

House Salad

$10.00

Toasted Focaccia Roll

$3.00

Onion rings

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Beverages

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00+

Acqua Panna

$4.00+

Can Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$7.00+

Kombucha

$5.00

Honest Tea

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Coffe

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Specialty Teas

$7.00

Saratoga Table Water

$10.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00+

Bag of Specialty Tea

$25.00

Salads

Superfood Spectrum

$18.00

Harvest

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled mushroom Salad

$18.00

Vegan Bacon

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Special Request

Nut Allergy

Cut to share

Xtra Dressing

$2.00

Gluten Allergy

Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$18.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.00

Alfredo

$20.00

Primavera

$20.00

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$20.00

Broccoli Garlic Pasta

$19.00

Sautéed eggplant over rice

$20.00

HandHelds

Butternut Squash Hero

$18.00

The Loki Burger

$17.00

Eggplant Parm

$19.00

Mushroom Onion Burger

$18.00

Bacon Onion Ring Burger

$18.00

MeatBall Parm

$17.00

Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

California Burger

$18.00

Shroom Burger

$18.00

The Gyro

$18.00

Loki Italian Hot Dog

$15.00

Gaia Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Breakfast Burrito Tofu

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito S-E-C

$16.00

Gaia Taco Rice - Bean (3)

$18.00

Seasoned Yellow Rice & Black beans, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro and diced onions. Served with Guacamole, Jalapeño pickle along with house made salsa.

Loki Taco - cauliflower - mushroom (3)

$18.00

Sautéed mushroom & Cauliflower, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro and diced onions. Served with Guacamole, Jalapeño pickle along with house made salsa.

Fried Cauliflower Taco (3)

$18.00

Fried Cauliflower, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro and diced onions. Served with Guacamole, Jalapeño pickle along with house made salsa

Fish & Chip Plater

$18.00

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Soup

House Chili

$15.00

Potato Leek

$11.00

El Malco Traditional Mexican Soup

$12.00

Soup Of The Day

Desserts

Cake Slice -chocolate

$8.00

Cake Whole -9 inch

$75.00

Cake Slice -Carrot

$8.00

Cake Slice -Pineapple

$8.00

Cake Slice-Strawberry

$8.00

Apple Crumble Cake

$8.00

Mock tails

Piña colada

$10.00

Summer Breeze Sangria

$10.00

Blue Berries Island

$10.00

Mango colada

$10.00

Brunch

Mains

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Omelettes

$16.00

Gaia Platter

$21.00

Potatoes, Tomatoes, Mushroom, Kale, Avacodo

French Toast

$17.00

Waffles

$17.00

Bacon Egg And Cheese

$16.00

Sausage Egg And Cheese

$16.00

Pancakes

$17.00

Soup

$11.00

Peach Cobbler Pancakes

$18.00

Peach Cobbler Waffles

$18.00

Tofu Scramble

$15.00

Double Decker BLT

$18.00

Breakfast Burrito Tofu

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito S-E-C

$16.00

Sides

Fries

$7.00

House Salad

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Breakfast potatoes

$9.00

Tofu scramble

$9.00

Mixed berries

$5.00

onion rings

$8.00

toast

$3.00

side sausage

$7.00

side bacon

$7.00

yogurt parfait

$9.00

quinoa oatmeal

$8.00

Side Scrambled Egg (Just Egg)

$6.00

Beverages

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00+

Honest Tea

$6.00

Blueberry bliss

$7.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00+

Ginger Beer

$7.00+

Pina Colada

$10.00

Bag of Specialty Tea

$25.00

Brunch Burgers

Mushroom onion burger

$18.00

Loki burger

$17.00

Bacon onion ring burger

$18.00

California burger

$18.00

Shroom Burger

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Food

KIDS PASTA BUTTER AN PARM

$8.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$8.00

KIDS MAC & CHESSE

$9.00

KIDS FRUIT CUP

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$9.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$9.00

Kids Drinks

Can soda

$2.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

346 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

