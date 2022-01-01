Sidewall Pizza Company

Topsoil Restaurant

Open for dinner and take out Thursday - Sunday from 5-9pm and brunch Sunday 10-2. Looking for some of the best food in Greenville SC? Executive Chef Adam Cooke 2020 Semifinalist for Best Chef Southeast paints with flavor!

We are a farm to table restaurant serving locally grown produce and proteins with many beautiful plant based items on our menu. We have a lovely covered, heated patio for outdoor dining overlooking the Swamp Rabbit Trail and properly spaced indoor dining as well as delicious take out.

Join us for a culinary adventure every Sunday evening for our Chef's Tasting Menu with optional wine pairings. No two Sundays are ever the same!

Reservations on Open Table. Private parties and catering available info@topsoilrestaurant.com

