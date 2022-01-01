Sidewall Pizza Company

Go
Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Travelers Rest, SC. Follow the link below to begin your online order. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-610-0527.

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

35 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)

Popular Items

6 Breadsticks$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Wedge Salad$7.75
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic
reduction, blue cheese dressing
Say Cheese Pizza$15.00
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella
Little Pepperoni Pizza$17.50
crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
Smoky Salad Small$8.75
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Margherita Pizza$16.00
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
BYO Regular Pizza$15.00
build your own pizza on our 14" signature crust
Ranch$1.00
House made local buttermilk ranch
4 Breadsticks$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Protein Pizza$21.50
crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

35 S Main St

Travelers Rest SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
