Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
We serve variety of personal 10" pan pizzas, premium burgers, wraps, sandwiches, salads, pastas, wings, appetizers, and desserts, made to order. Come in and enjoy!
41 Dock Street
Popular Items
Location
41 Dock Street
Yonkers NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
X2O
Come in and enjoy!
TaqueRio
Now Officially Open!!
Guapo Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Yonkers Brewing Co.
Located in downtown Yonkers, they want the brewery environment and culture to reflect how they see their hometown and they want it to be a place where the community can come together in a lively environment to celebrate what this city has to offer – culture, entertainment, history and now good beer.