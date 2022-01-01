Go
Toast
  • /
  • Yonkers
  • /
  • Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant

Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant

We serve variety of personal 10" pan pizzas, premium burgers, wraps, sandwiches, salads, pastas, wings, appetizers, and desserts, made to order. Come in and enjoy!

41 Dock Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mild Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.00
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breasst With Mild Buffalo Sauce.
Angus Beef Bacon Burger
Angus Beef Burger, Plus Smoked Bacon Strips, With White Mild Cheddar. 600-620 Calories.
French Fries (Air Fried)
Lightly Seasoned, Straight Cut, Air Fried. Small - 150 Calories. Medium - 300 Calories. Large - 450 Calories.
Beef Lasagna Pizza$15.00
Diced Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Ricotta, & Pizza Sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Sliced Pepperoni.
Garlic Pizza$11.00
Chopped Gresh Garlic.
Angus Beef Bacon Burger Wrap$11.00
Angus Beef Burger Wrap, Plus Smoked Bacon Strips, With White Mild Cheddar. 640-660 Calories.
See full menu

Location

41 Dock Street

Yonkers NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

X2O

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TaqueRio

No reviews yet

Now Officially Open!!

Guapo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Yonkers Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Yonkers, they want the brewery environment and culture to reflect how they see their hometown and they want it to be a place where the community can come together in a lively environment to celebrate what this city has to offer – culture, entertainment, history and now good beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston