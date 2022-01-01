Sittoo's
Traditional Lebanese food is awaiting you at Sittoo’s Pita & Salads. Settle in to a family room atmosphere to relax and enjoy your meal. And of course, second helpings are always encouraged.
24930 Lorain Rd
Popular Items
Location
24930 Lorain Rd
North Olmsted OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Two Bucks
Happy Hour Every Hour!
Mashiso Asian Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Freeze
Come in and enjoy!
Upper Crust
Come in and enjoy!