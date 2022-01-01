Go
Traditional Lebanese food is awaiting you at Sittoo’s Pita & Salads. Settle in to a family room atmosphere to relax and enjoy your meal. And of course, second helpings are always encouraged.

24930 Lorain Rd

Popular Items

Sittoo's Combo$9.95
Shish kabob, kafta kabob, chicken shawarma, and falafel, served with salad, pita bread, and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Fattoush$5.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
Shishtawook Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and garlic sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Entrée$9.75
Char-grilled marinated chicken served with salad and rice pilaf sprinkled with cinnamon.
Spinach Pie$2.50
Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
Dawali$4.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Sittoo’s Dressing and feta cheese.
French Fries$3.00
Seasoned Sittoo’s style.
Hummos
Purée of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice, topped with olive oil.
Location

24930 Lorain Rd

North Olmsted OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
