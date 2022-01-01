Go
Sly Fox Brewing Company

Fresh Beer and Fresh Food at the Brewery!

331 Circle of Progress Drive

Popular Items

Pretzel Bites$6.60
House-made Bite Sized Soft Pretzels with sweet and spicy mustard dipping sauce, add cheese sauce for $1
Mac n Cheese$7.55
Topped with bacon, cheddar & tomatoes
Wings$16.51
10 Jumbo wings cooked in our pizza oven-not a fryer. Served with your choice of house made sauce, bleu cheese or ranch & celery
Sly Fox Salad$5.66
Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, carrots, croutons, served with a side of your choice of dressing.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.43
House-smoked puled pork with your choice of sauce: StLouis BBQ, Carolina BBQ or Chipotle
Kielbasa Pizza$12.26
BBQ sauce, 3 cheese blend, caramelized onions with locally made kielbasa.
Pepperoni Pie$11.32
Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.
Cheese Burger Pizza$12.97
Ground beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce & pickles
Plain Pizza$10.38
A classic cheese pizza with red sauce
Margherita$12.03
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, and Basil
Location

Pottstown PA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
