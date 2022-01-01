Go
Sno-Cap Drive In

Since 1964, The SNOCAP Drive-In has been serving the CSRA delicious burger, hot dogs, BBQ & hand-crafted desserts! Meet us at the SNOCAP in beautiful downtown North Augusta!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

618 West Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT$5.00
You know this one!
Chicken Tenders$5.75
(4) large tenders served with honey mustard
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
(2) Large tenders served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.
Bacon Cheesy$8.25
6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + applewood smoked bacon. Add all the toppings you want!
Seasoned Fries (Large)$4.50
BBQ Sandwich$6.25
Pulled pork piled high with SNOSlaw + Fat Man's BBQ Sauce
Seasoned Fries (Small)$2.25
Corn Dog$2.25
Cheesy$6.75
6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar. Add all the toppings you want!
Plain$5.75
Just like it say!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

618 West Ave

North Augusta SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
