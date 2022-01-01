Sno-Cap Drive In
Since 1964, The SNOCAP Drive-In has been serving the CSRA delicious burger, hot dogs, BBQ & hand-crafted desserts! Meet us at the SNOCAP in beautiful downtown North Augusta!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
618 West Ave • $
618 West Ave
North Augusta SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
