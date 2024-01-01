Sofia's Gaming Cafe - Niles - 7327 North Harlem Avenue
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
7327 North Harlem Avenue, Niles IL 60714
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
On The Rocks - 6666 North Northwest Highway
No Reviews
6666 North Northwest Highway Chicago, IL 60631
View restaurant
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
No Reviews
6343 Gross Point Rd Niles, IL 60714
View restaurant