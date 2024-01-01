Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Niles
  • /
  • Sofia's Gaming Cafe - Niles - 7327 North Harlem Avenue
A map showing the location of Sofia's Gaming Cafe - Niles - 7327 North Harlem AvenueView gallery

Sofia's Gaming Cafe - Niles - 7327 North Harlem Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

7327 North Harlem Avenue

Niles, IL 60714

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

7327 North Harlem Avenue, Niles IL 60714

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Joe Donut
orange starNo Reviews
6959 N Milwaukee Ave Niles, IL 60714
View restaurantnext
Taco Burrito King - Niles
orange star3.8 • 680
6701 W Touhy Ave Niles, IL 60714
View restaurantnext
Oak Mill Bakery - Niles
orange starNo Reviews
8012 North Milwaukee Avenue Niles, IL 60714
View restaurantnext
On The Rocks - 6666 North Northwest Highway
orange starNo Reviews
6666 North Northwest Highway Chicago, IL 60631
View restaurantnext
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
6343 Gross Point Rd Niles, IL 60714
View restaurantnext
More Than Pasta - Park Ridge
orange star4.6 • 342
105 S Northwest Hwy Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Niles

bb.q Chicken - IL, Niles
orange star4.0 • 21
9106 W Golf Rd Niles, IL 60714
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Niles

Morton Grove

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Evanston

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sofia's Gaming Cafe - Niles - 7327 North Harlem Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston